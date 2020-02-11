Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United out of list of teams he thinks are fighting for top four

Former Manchester United & Chelsea and current Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has surprisingly left the Red Devils out of the list of four teams he thinks are fighting for Premier League top four.

Mourinho believes that along with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also fighting for the top four spots. But surprisingly Manchester United, who are currently eighth on the table and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, were left out of his list.

“Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are. Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality,” the Spurs boss told Sky Sports.

“They arrive in this situation where, in the eyes of everybody, they should be more than happy, but they are not more than happy. Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £17m] to try to improve their situation.

“Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team. So it’s not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton. It’s not just about us. It’s also about these two clubs who I have to say [are] fantastic.”