Premier League legend claims Manchester United will sell Paul Pogba in summer transfer window

English Premier League record goalscorer and former Newcastle United star Alan Shearer believes that French midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club in the summer transfer window. Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club since the 2019 summer window with Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature.

Though United managed to hold on to Pogba, the World Cup-winning midfielder has been out of action for majority of the season due to injury and is expected to take another two to three weeks before returning to match fitness. And despite his injury situation, rumours of a possible Madrid move haven’t died down.

Shearer has now claimed that he think Pogba and United will part ways in the summer as their association hasn’t been close to anything ‘either party planned’. He added that this situation is a ‘mess on both sides’ and the midfielder might have a felt ‘let down by what’s gone on at United’.

Shearer told The Sun: “My guess is United will cut their losses and try to move on from a four-year spell which was not what either party planned. I think he probably feels a little bit let down by what’s gone on at United. It’s a mess on both sides.”