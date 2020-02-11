Former Arsenal star urges Mikel Arteta to sign defensive midfielder and centre-back ahead of next season

Former Arsenal star and currently a pundit, Paul Merson has called for head coach Mikel Arteta to sign a world-class defensive midfielder and a centre-back ahead of the next season. The Gunners’ defence has been leaky again this season and they could do with some defensive signings before next season.

Merson is of the opinion that Arsenal should play with a back three as they don’t have good enough defenders to play in a four-man defence. He then added that the club’s board should target Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, who is being targetted by the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

“They need a centre-half and a world-class holding midfielder. I think Arsenal need to play with a back three. They’re not good enough as defenders to play as a four.

“Ake has pace and he’s played in England for a while, so if you brought him in for next season he’s not a player who will need time to get used to the league for six months.

“Arsenal need to hit the ground running [next season] and everybody needs to know their jobs in the team,” Merson said while on Sky Sports.

Whether or not Arsenal manage to fulfil their former player’s wishes remains to be seen.