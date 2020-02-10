Jose Mourinho opens up on reports that he is unhappy at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has opened up on reports that he is unhappy at the club. The former Manchester United & Chelsea manager joined the North London outfit in November 2019 after they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho, in an interview with Sky Sports, claimed that contrary to the belief of some in the footballing circles, he is happy at Spurs. He added that he likes the players at the club and his relationship with them.

“Contrary to some people who want to be in the news and tell things that are not true – I am really happy at the club,” he said.

“You know me quite well, enough to know that I am really happy. Difficult? Yes, but if it was not difficult it wouldn’t be for me.

“I like the players and who they are. I like very much the relationship I have with them. If you see a bad face from me it is because of a bad result. I cannot change myself.

“That’s just me. The reality is that I am happy and I look forward to what is coming, and even more for what is coming next season. I want to start working with them in July.”