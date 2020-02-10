Arsenal star reveals how Mikel Arteta’s arrival has ‘changed the team completely’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has revealed what has changed at the club ever since former club midfielder Mikel Arteta took over the managerial position at the club. Former boss Unai Emery was sacked earlier this season and Freddie Ljungberg filled in as the interim head coach before Arteta was appointed permanently.

Though results haven’t taken a turn for the good per se, Arsenal’s on-field performances have improved exponentially and there is a distinct difference in the style of play as well. Leno revealed in details what has changed at the club since the Spaniard took over.

“He has, in this short time, a big impact because you can see the intensity we play with. Also the structure in the team and the mentality out of the pitch.

“Before it was, I don’t want to say a mess, it was a little bit confusing, everybody was doing different things and we were not a team – not in the dressing room, not on the pitch, and you could see this.

“I think with Mikel it changed completely. The first day he came he was not talking too much about tactics, he was talking about how we behave in the dressing room, when we go to the games we have to be more professional, more like a team.

“I think it is not only what he has learned from Pep Guardiola, when you talk with all of the people that worked with him, they say he’s a very clever guy with tactics and how to improve players.

“At the moment we don’t have to talk about the Premier League title because Man City and especially Liverpool, they are too strong. Honestly, we have to say that they are on another level,” Leno said as reported by Goal.