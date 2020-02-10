Manchester United receive boost in Premier League midfielder’s pursuit as manager accepts he could be sold

Manchester United have been linked with multiple midfielders in the past year or so. With rumours surrounding Paul Pogba’s possible move to Real Madrid and injuries to the likes of Scott McTominay forced United’s hands into signing Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes. But it seems that they want to add more firepower in the midfield and have seemingly received a boost in their pursuit of this Premier League star.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice has been on the Manchester-based club’s radar for quite some time but the Hammers have managed to hold onto the 21-year-old. However, if the recent comments of West Ham manager David Moyes are anything to go by, Rice could be sold in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United boss claimed that sometimes clubs need to sell their best players to move forward and that could be the case with Rice as well. This comes as a boost for Moyes’s former club as they have been interested in the young midfielder for quite some time now.

“In my mind he is arguably the best holding midfield player in the country and the best thing about Declan is he will get better,” Moyes said as reported by Daily Star.

“Declan is carrying a lot of the team at the moment and he’s the one who will carry on from Mark Noble when it comes to an end for him. Quite often when building a club you have to sell. I hope it’s not the case with Declan but I said the same with Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott [at Everton].

“But the team got better because we were able to sign the right players to replace them. If that ever came around [Rice leaving] I’d hope we’d be able to do the same here as well.”