Bruno Fernandes’ mentality will boost Manchester United, says Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes rivals Manchester United have a huge asset in his compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Bernardo Silva believes his Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes has the mentality and character to be a success at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed a major January transfer window coup by securing goalscoring midfielder Fernandes from Sporting CP.

On his debut, a goalless draw against Wolves at Old Trafford last weekend, Fernandes showed flashes of the form that yielded 28 goals in 50 Primeira Liga appearances from the start of last season.

Manchester City star Silva came through the national team ranks with the former Sampdoria player and is a huge admirer of his qualities.

“I think he is going to adapt [to the Premier League], he has already played in Italy when he was younger, so it’s not his first experience abroad,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I think he’s going to do great at Man Utd.

“The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team 100 per cent and he just goes in every game. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against and his mentality and character is the best thing about him.

“The first time I played with Bruno, we were 18 years old, so my first game for Portugal Under-19s was also Bruno’s first game for Portugal. Then we played together for the Under-21s, the national team and now we’re both in Manchester, so it’s great. We’re rivals but it’s good to have him here.

“Changing is always complicated; you have to adapt to the way your new team plays, your team-mates, the way the manager wants to play, sometimes new systems, so maybe it will take him a few months.

“But I think it’s good that he’s here and he’ll be a great asset for Man Utd – but hopefully not against Man City.”

1 – Bruno Fernandes had more shots (5), more shots on target (3) and made more passes (88) than any other Manchester United player in the match against Wolves. Debut. pic.twitter.com/ccQFkwFthy — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) February 4, 2020

Silva and Fernandes are set to come face to face in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on March 8.

On each City’s past two trips across town, a 2-0 Premier League win last season and last month’s 3-1 EFL Cup semi-final triumph, Silva opened the scoring.