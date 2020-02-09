Chelsea star’s agent reveals Juventus move possible in summer transfer window

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has revealed that his client could move to Juventus to reunite with manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer transfer window. The midfielder played under Sarri at Napoli and then at Chelsea before the Italian tactician moved to Juventus.

Santos said that ‘anything can happen’ in the transfer market and they can ‘evaluate leaving Chelsea in July’. He even claimed that Juventus are the most important club in Italy and they wouldn’t say no to the club if the Blues were ready to sell.

“Anything can happen in the transfer market. I said ‘why not?’ to Juventus because Jorginho has a three-year contract with Chelsea, so the priority is clearly to remain there, but we could also evaluate leaving the club in July,” Santos told TuttoJuve.com (via Sportsmole).

“In that case, if this were to happen, we’d be ready to consider the various proposals that will arrive from Italy, France and England. Why shouldn’t it be possible to join Juventus? They are the most important club in Italy, the one that has won the most in recent years. We wouldn’t say no to the Bianconeri.

“If Juventus, who already have a very strong squad, were to need him and Chelsea were ready to sell, we would certainly evaluate their proposal. It’d then be up to the clubs to reach an agreement.

“Nobody from Juve, not now or in the past, have contacted me to talk about Jorginho. The club would need to speak to Chelsea first, as talking to me won’t change the situation very much.”