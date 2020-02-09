Manchester City star accepts they gave up Premier League title chase ‘bit too soon’

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has conceded that they gave up their pursuit of the Premier League title a ‘bit too soon’. Liverpool are on their way to lift their first-ever PL title, ending City’s two-year league-winning run.

Klopp’s side are sitting pretty on top of the league table with 73 points in 25 matches. They have dropped only two points in their league campaign so far, that against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Silva is of the opinion that City, who are currently second in the table, 22 points behind the Reds in the same number of matches, gave up the title chase a bit too soon.

“I think we got a point one month ago where we gave up a bit too soon and that’s why we’re twenty-something points behind now,” he told Sky Sports. “We shouldn’t have done that and it was not on purpose. It was in our head, everyone was disappointed to be already ten or 15 points behind and our heads went a bit down.

“It’s difficult because we’re a team used to winning and last season we won everything in England.

“It hurts a lot because when you start a new season you always want to go for the Premier League. It’s the main competition, it’s the most important competition for the fans. No one expected us to be this far from Liverpool in January or February,” he said as reported by Evening Standard.