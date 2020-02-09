Manchester City v West Ham postponed as Storm Ciara strikes

With Storm Ciara bringing high winds and heavy rain to much of the United Kingdom, Man City’s match with West Ham was postponed on Sunday.

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham was postponed on Sunday owing to safety fears amid the threat of Storm Ciara.

Sporting fixtures across the United Kingdom – and, indeed, in continental Europe – have fallen victim to the high winds and heavy rain brought by the weather front.

City tweeted confirmation of the cancellation around five hours before the scheduled kick-off time at the Etihad Stadium.

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s Premier League match against West Ham has been postponed,” the tweet read.

Pep Guardiola’s side would have been seeking a response to consecutive losses against Manchester United and Tottenham.

Other high-profile events to be called off include the Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne in the Bundesliga, the entire Eredivisie schedule and both Super League fixtures.