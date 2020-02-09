Ex-Arsenal & Barcelona star claims Lionel Messi not suited for Premier League as ‘he is not Cristiano Ronaldo’

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that Lionel Messi is not suited to the English Premier League and thus, Manchester City shouldn’t pursue him. Messi has had a fallout with Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal and rumours of a move away from the club have been making the rounds since.

Some reports linked the Argentine with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, Petit believes that Messi isn’t as good as Cristiano Ronaldo from the physical point of view and thus would struggle in England. Therefore, he thinks, that City should ‘t try to sign the Barcelona star in the summer transfer window.

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s suited to the intensity of England,” he said as reported by Express.

“He doesn’t like being closed down and being fought. In Spain, he’s protected. It would be a pleasure for English fans to see him but I don’t see why a club like Manchester City, for example, would move for Messi at 32 or 33. If City wanted to buy him, they should have tried to do it a couple of years ago.

“Messi is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Physically, he’s not the same machine. Ronaldo is a monster but, at 32, Messi has only one or two more years playing at the highest level. Even playing alongside great players at Barca, he won’t have the same pace or the dribbling ability.

“I’m sure he knows the end is not far away.”