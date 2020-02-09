Manchester United star calls for teammates to stay ‘on the same page’ as he dissects club’s recent struggles

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that the squad is still lacking a lot on multiple fronts and players need to ‘figure out things on the pitch’. He even added that the team lacks creativity and some players are trying to do everything alone, which is wrong.

United are currently eighth on the English Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face next in the league. The Manchester-based club are desperate to finish in the top four to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for the next season.

In an interview with Ale Oliveira, Fred highlighted the issues the current Manchester United squad has and how they can be solved.

“We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch,” he said.

“We are lacking creativity, especially in midfield. We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems. There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

“Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch,” he added.

“We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward. We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives. There are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”