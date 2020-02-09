Pep Guardiola raises doubt over Manchester City future, claims club can attract top players even after his departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has raised doubts over his future with the club after claiming that City is big enough to attract top players from around the globe even if he is not there, as they did before his arrival.

The former Barcelona manager will enter the last year of his contract with the Premier League giants after this season. City want Guardiola to extend his stay with the club but the Spanish tactician’s recent comments have raised doubt over his future in Manchester.

“I don’t know that the only reason players come here is because I am here. I’d say we have been in contact with others who didn’t come when I was actually here. The club is big enough and good enough to be attractive for players who want to play in the way we do.

“Maybe they watch TV and see us and or have played against them. They will also still want to come because of economic reasons – or because they want to play for City. Man City is not a bad solution for players,” he said as reported by The Sun.

“I am here because the club was stable and moving forward before I came. Roberto Mancini won the title, and also Manuel Pellegrini – and the football they were playing then was really good. I’m not the reason why players come. The club is good enough and we need players to believe they can help us.

“We want to maintain the levels we’ve had over the past seasons and so the club has to be good to convince players and agents,” he added.