It has been reported that Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, is hopeful of making a return to the Premier League next summer when he can pick up the managerial role at Manchester United.

This is according to Mirror, who has claimed that Pochettino hasn’t given up hope of being Manchester United manager next season, despite having gotten sacked by Spurs only a few months ago.

However, the only way that Manchester United will sack current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is if they finish outside the top six in the Premier League at the end of this season.

Having failed to gain a place in the Champions League this season and being stuck at a lowly seventh place in the current Premier League table, six points off fourth-placed Chelsea, the club’s American owners, the Glazers are concerned about falling revenues.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is reportedly willing to be ‘patient’ when it comes to finding a new job, also hinting that he would prefer to come back to the Premier League if possible.

At the same time, Tottenham’s fortunes have not really changed with his sacking and Jose Mourinho’s appointment – with the results going up and down inconsistently, often hampered by the long term injury to their star striker Harry Kane.