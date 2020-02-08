Just how amazing is it to Stand Red with Liverpool FC at Anfield?

For many a Liverpool FC supporter all over the world, the lifelong dream is to walk through the fabled Shankly Gates en route to watching their beloved team take to the pitch at Anfield.

Project Stand Red – Bob Paisley x Jürgen Klopp Stand Red

But just what is it really like to be among more than 54,000 other members of the Anfield faithful cheering on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk?

Mr. Siddhant Pahwa – of India – was one of the contest winners from earlier in the season and had the fortune of watching Liverpool FC take on bitter rivals Manchester United FC on January 19, where goals from Van Dijk and Salah secured a 2-0 triumph.

A supporter of the Reds since the 2015-16 season, Mr. Pahwa brought his father along for the trip and the duo revelled in the unique atmosphere that Anfield is renowned for.

Explaining he has spent plenty of time reading up on the history of Liverpool FC since becoming a fan, Mr. Pahwa said: “During this wonderful trip, I came across many facts which would not have been possible had I not been there.

“For example, the tour of the stadium – both inside and outside – under the guidance of an expert revealed some facts which was not to my knowledge, the craze of Liverpool fans while watching the match especially in encouraging the players in every moment, and the systematic arrangement from the time of entry to exit of the people watching the match.

“Overall, the atmosphere was electrifying and singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with full energy – I had tears in my eyes at the end of it.

“I took my father along with me. I have always been telling him Liverpool stories for years now and, in the last few months, he also started watching football matches.

“When he watched the match at Anfield, he was so thrilled and fascinated with the atmosphere and passion the club possesses.

“He was also highly impressed with the speed of Mo Salah and cheered the moment he took off his shirt [after scoring]… I saw him singing the Mo Salah song.”

Apart from the obvious elation of his Anfield experience, Mr. Pahwa also expressed overall delight at the trip – made possible by Standard Chartered – in general.

“To be honest, I couldn’t sleep for many nights because of the excitement,” he added. “Initially, I thought someone was joking around.

“When I received the tickets, I went: ‘Wow, it is real.’ I have no words to explain the enjoyment I felt during this trip.

“Everything was 10/10 I would say, so a big thanks for FOX Sports Asia and Standard Chartered for arranging my journey, a comfortable stay and excellent local transportation, and just making my trip memorable.”

