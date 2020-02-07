Former Manchester United coach compares Jesse Lingard to Barcelona great

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has compared England winger Jesse Lingard to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

Meulensteen was Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man at Old Trafford between 2007 and 2013 and is currently assisting Graham Arnold in the Australia national football team set up.

27-year-old Lingard has not scored in the Premier League since December 2018 and has drawn the ire of United supporters and football pundits alike with his underwhelming performances recently.

Man United stars Lingard, Matic & Bailly thrill fans in Singapore

But Meulensteen, who oversaw Lingard’s development in his early days, is confident the attacker can return to his best.

“Jesse had various loan clubs and then he came back. And I think Louis van Gaal was the manager at the time and Louis was very big on bringing young players through and Jesse got the chance to suddenly play in the first team and so did [Marcus] Rashford,” he told the Michael Anthony Show (via Daily Mail).

‘That’s the luck that you need and certain managers can see it. Jesse always had attributes in his game as Iniesta had for Barcelona,” Meulensteen opined.

“Jesse, in my opinion – and I think he knows it himself, he’s a great kid – he’s the sort of player that’s so difficult for opposition teams to mark,” he said.

“I think it’s more a confidence thing, you need to recognise as staff and coaches and say “OK, when did you have the best games? When did you score the most goals? And why isn’t it happening now?” the Dutch coach said.

“Somewhere down that line there’s a dent and you need to find that and what you can do to make sure the focus goes back,” he added.