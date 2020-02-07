Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beats Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to set new Premier League record

It is not just on the football field that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is outplaying Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Klopp’s Liverpool are head and shoulders above other rivals in the Premier League this season collecting 73 points from 25 matches — a huge 22-point lead over Guardiola’s City who are their closest challengers at second.

August 🏆

September 🏆

November 🏆

December 🏆

January 🏆 Manager of the Month awards for the boss this season

And now, the former Borussia Dortmund tactician has outplayed the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss when it comes to personal accolades as well.

Klopp has just been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for January 2020 setting a new record for most wins of the personal prize in a single Premier League season.

Klopp had previously emerged as the winner of the prize in August, September, November and December to make it five Manager of the Month awards during 2019-20 season easily overcoming Guardiola’s previous record of four set during the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Jürgen Klopp has been named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January – setting a new record for most wins (5) in a single season!

Aptly, the Liverpool manager overcame Guardiola, Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl and Watford’s Nigel Pearson to win the eighth of his Manager of the Month awards with Liverpool.