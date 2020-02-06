Munich air disaster: 5 Busby Babes whom the football world lost too soon

English Premier League giants Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world of football as they’ve have won numerous trophies, both on the local and continental level. It is because of that reason, the Red Devils are one of the most followed football teams in the world as well.

February 6, 1958, will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the glorious 142-year-history of United when their first-team suffered a horrific plane crash accident in Munich, Germany.

The tragedy cost 23 lives which included as many as eight first-team players of the ‘Busby Babes’ when they were on their way back from Belgrade after knocking Red Star Belgrade out of the European Cup which booked their place in the last-four.

The British European Airways Flight 609 stopped in Munich for refuelling but could not take off despite three attempts due to a slush-covered runway which resulted in a tragedy.

In the memory of the tragic incident which took place exactly 62 years ago, we are bringing you the list of five stars of the ‘Busby Babes’ who went away too far, too soon.

#5 Billy Whelan

Billy Whelan was the most famous player who was not an England international to pass away in that disaster. The 22-year-old was a Republic of Ireland international and represented his national team in four matches between 1956 and 1957. For United, Whelan had an exceptional career during the 1950s where he went on to score 53 times in just 98 appearances in all competitions.

#4 David Pegg

David Pegg was another high-profile player who lost his life in the Munich plane crash. The 22-year-old was termed by many as the best winger in the country at that time and was a United’s academy product. Despite being aged just 22 at the time of the incident, Pegg has already represented United in 127 matches in all competitions where he had 24 goals to his name. The Highfields-born already represented England U23 in three matches and England’s senior team in a solitary match in 1957.

#3 Roger Byrne

Roger Byrne was the oldest Manchester United player who died in that horrific incident on February 6, 1958. The 28-year-old was the club captain at the time of the accident and left this world after representing United in 245 matches in all competitions where he had 17 goals to his name. Byrne was also an England international and had 33 caps for his national team.

#2 Duncan Edwards

Many claimed that Duncan Edwards was perhaps the most famous of the eight players who lost their life on that tragic day. The 21-year-old debuted for United’s first team at the age of just 16 and was already an England international before he passed in the plane crash tragedy. Despite being aged just 21 at the time of his death, Edwards has already made 151 appearances for the Manchester-based club where he had 20 goals to his name and those numbers are quite impressive because his primary position according to transfermarkt.com was left midfield.

#1 Tommy Taylor

Tommy Taylor was undoubtedly the star player during the 1950s as he became the record signing when he transferred from Barnsley FC to United in the summer of 1953 for the sum of £29,999. In nearly five seasons for United before the tragic incident, Taylor proved himself as a prolific striker as he went on to score 131 times in just 191 matches in all competitions.