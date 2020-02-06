Manchester United star Scott McTominay has revealed that the club’s latest signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have made great first impressions with himself and with the rest of his teammates at Old Trafford.

Both players were signed by Manchester United during the recently concluded January transfer window, with Fernandes costing the Red Devils over £40million while Ighalo has signed on an initial loan deal with an option to make it a permanent move if needed at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

And in a recent interview with Sky Sports, McTominay revealed how he and his team-mates reacted to Ighalo’s and Fernandes’ arrivals.

“Really nice guys, first and foremost they’re really nice people,” he said, before adding:

“That’s what we need at this football club.”

“We need people who are good friends, and [you] can have dinner with.”

“Hopefully on the pitch they can bring a lot for us. First impressions are very, very good,” he explained further.

McTominay himself is a vital player for the Red Devils, but is currently injured and on the path to recovery.

“I’m feeling good,” the 23-year-old said.

“Doing my best to get back on the pitch as soon as I possibly can.”

“[I’m doing the] gym work stuff and running outside stuff. You just have to do your best and make sure your injury is right,” he added further, before concluding:

“Hopefully I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Quotes via Metro.