Odion Ighalo believes he can offer something different to Manchester United attack

New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo has claimed that he can offer something different to the club’s attack in the six months that he will spend at Old Trafford.

The former Watford striker joined United on the January transfer window deadline day on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. In his first interview with the club, he stated that he has seen a lot of United matches recently and believes he can offer something different in the attack.

“These players are great players. Greenwood is a very good player; young, very good left foot, I’ve watched some of his game. Martial is very skilful, he can do so much magic with the ball and Rashford I think is, for me, one of the best, if not the best, player in Europe right now.

“He’s doing well, scoring goals; he’s fast, he has good technique. Unfortunately, he is injured now and hopefully I am looking forward to playing with him, because he is a good player. So, for me, it is just a plus to the team, to work hard with these guys and make sure we end the season very well.

“Yeah, because sometimes I watch the games. They have a striker that stays mostly in the middle, but Martial likes to come from the side, even Rashford and all that, so you need someone in the middle that can keep the ball, hold the ball, because I’ve watched so many United games.

“So they need a physicality there up front to keep the ball, to give and to make some movement, which I believe, if everything goes well, I can add to the team,” he said.