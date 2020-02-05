Christian Eriksen reveals whether Manchester United approached him before Inter Milan move

Former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has revealed whether he had discussions with Manchester United over a possible move before joining Inter Milan in the January transfer window. The Denmark international was linked with the likes of United and Real Madrid before moving to Serie A.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were rumoured to be interested in Eriksen and had reportedly tried to sign him in the 2019 summer transfer window as well. But as it turned out, they ended up getting Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes on board and Eriksen moved to Inter.

When quizzed about his links with Manchester United in an interview with BBC, the former Tottenham star said, “For a few years but it was never really likely. We did speak to them of course and we did hear what was possible and what wasn’t possible. But, in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.”