Christian Eriksen opens up on relationship with Jose Mourinho after Inter Milan move

Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen has opened up on his relationship with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the time the duo spent together at the North London club. Eriksen moved to Serie A in the recently concluded January transfer window after being linked with a move for the better part of the ongoing season.

The Denmark international’s contract with Spurs was due to run down in the summer this year and he had been pushing for a move since the 2019 summer window. However, despite being linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, he stayed put.

In the January window, however, Inter moved quick and sealed his signature. In a recent interview with BBC, Eriksen was quizzed about his relationship with Mourinho and whether the transfer rumours going around affected it.

“No. When the window is not open, there can only be talk. There cannot be anything concrete. I think Mourinho did well. He could have said ‘he wants to leave, so he is not going to play any more’. He didn’t do that.

“After I told him where my feelings were and what I would like to do, he told me just to be happy and if I was needed I would play. I was needed in a few games where I did make a difference. It was more as an extra rather than in the starting XI of course,” the Inter star said.