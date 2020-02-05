Premier League star picks Marcus Rashford as toughest opponent over Sadio Mane, Son Heung-min and the likes

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has picked Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as the toughest opponent he has faced. United have gotten the better of Norwich in both the matches the two sides have played in the league.

The 20-year-old picked Rashford over the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min as the toughest opponent he has faced in the league so far. Aarons claimed that the England international is ‘on another level pace wise’ and definitely the toughest to play against.

In the two club’s first Premier League encounter back in October, United ran out 3-1 winners with Rashford scoring one of the three goals. In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in January, United won 4-0 with the 22-year-old scoring two goals.

“I’m definitely testing myself against the best players,” Aarons told Premier League Productions (via Manchester Evening News).

“Rashford was excellent in the game when we played against them, definitely the toughest I have come up against so far. I think he is on another level pace wise.”

Rashford is currently out injured and is set to miss at least another two months of action. The England international has been their most lethal player this season and has scored as many as 19 goals across all competitions.