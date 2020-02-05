Ex-Manchester United star afraid that Liverpool might now have a period of dominance

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he is worried that Liverpool might have a period of dominance, going by the way they have been performing in the last couple of seasons.

Ferdinand did state that Jurgen Klopp and co. deserve admiration and respect from everyone in the football world for the way they have turned the fortunes of the club. The Reds are also unbeatable so far in the ongoing English Premier League season, only dropping points during a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“You have to respect it, I think Liverpool have done a tremendous job. In the last two years the amount of points they have accumulated has been phenomenal. They’ve done that, you have to admire it and respect it.

“You’re not lucky to win the league, I know that from experience. You haven’t got to be lucky you’ve got to be good enough to win a league and Liverpool are more than good enough.”

Ferdinand then added that the scary part is that Liverpool are set to have a period of dominance. “I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn’t about today, they’re going to be in this for the long haul.

“They look like a team that is being built for the long-term. I think others team, other owners, can take a lead off of what Liverpool have done. They’ve invested in their manager, they’ve invested in his ideas. He’s been allowed to implement them over time.

“He didn’t have success immediately, but you’re seeing it bears fruit four or five years on now from the beginnings of that. He was given time and the resources and now the trophies are coming.”