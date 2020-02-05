Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed his opinion that Liverpool’s star centre-back Virgil Van Djik does not deserve to become the Premier League Player of the Year. The Dutch international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Reds from Southampton for £76 million in January 2018.

Ferdinand, while talking at BT Sport as cited by Daily Mirror, heaped praise on Van Dijk and termed him the best centre-back in the world but suggested that there are other players who would be more deserving to win the accolade.

“I think he (Van Dijk) is undoubtedly the best defender in the world, the best centre-back in the world now,” he said. ” But he has been tremendous. I think he’s a fantastic footballer. Calm, cool, collected, strong, quick. All the attributes you’d want in a modern day player. And he carries himself very well – I love the way he carries himself. He’d get my vote for best defender, best centre-half, but he wouldn’t get my vote for Player of the Year. I think there’s a few other people probably vying for that accolade.”

He added: “I think Jordan Henderson has been very good. I think Mane has been my favourite player when I watch Liverpool if I’m honest. When I watch Liverpool he’s the person who gets me off my seat more than anyone. He’d definitely be up there. Vardy’s been good, scoring those goals. Kevin De Bruyne – when you watch him he just purrs. So there’s a few names there.”