Angel Di Maria reveals story behind getting no.7 jersey at Manchester United

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain Angel Di Maria has revealed the story behind getting number seven jersey at Old Trafford. The no.7 shirt at United has been worn by some of the greatest players at the club, including the likes of Di Maria’s former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine forward joined United in 2014 but after a forgetful season, decided to move on to Paris. In a recent interview, he revealed that he actually wanted the no.11 at United but got the no.7 shirt.

“I don’t really know (why I took no.11 at PSG). When I arrived, I saw that the number 11 was available. It’s a shirt number I wore a lot when I was younger and I was keen to get once again.

“At Real Madrid, number 11 was already taken, so I took 22. At Manchester United they gave me number 7, I didn’t get a choice. I would have liked 11 but there we are. Here, I had a choice, so I chose 11!

“PSG is very important to me. They welcomed me with open arms in a period when I was finding it difficult in Manchester.

“I came here with ambition, and determination to succeed. Little by little, I showed that I was capable, that I could help the club achieve great things. I always do my best to help the club succeed,” he told Ligue 1.