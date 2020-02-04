Former Premier League star urges Liverpool to consider selling Mohamed Salah

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Liverpool should think about selling Mohamed Salah in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bent is of the opinion that if Liverpool can sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Jadon Sancho, then selling Salah wouldn’t be a bad idea.

The 35-year-old added that both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are more important for Jurgen Klopp and thus replacing Salah with one of Mbappe and Sancho could be a great move.

“Listen, we know he scores a lot of goals and he is a top, top player. Two Golden Boots, Player of the Season, Champions League winner, about to be a Premier League winner, the accolades are there.

“But when you look at his general play to say someone like Mane, I’d have to say Mane’s been better than him.

“He may score more goals than Mane, but Mane’s work-rate for the team, he’s unselfish, always looks for others first, he’ll get his fair share of goals. So you can’t sell Mane, he’s so important.

“Firmino, we know he doesn’t score that many goals, but he’s the glue, he links it all together. His hold-up play is arguably one of the best in the league. He brings players in, holds on to the ball, he’s fantastic.

“It’s not about selling him and getting £100million and that’s it, but if you can replace him with an Mbappe or someone like a Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth thinking about,” Bent told talkSPORT.