Former Chelsea & Barcelona star believes Manchester United can’t attract top strikers anymore

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo

Former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur Gundjohnsen believes Manchester United have lost their pulling power, which is why they struggled to sign a striker in the January transfer window. The Red Devils signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day on a six-month loan deal.

Talking about the 30-year-old’s move from China, Gudjohnsen said that while January has always been a tough window to sign top players, United are not as strong in the transfer market as they used to be. As a result of which, he said, no top striker wants to join the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side.

“It comes back to the time of the season of this [Ighalo] transfer as well. I don’t think any of the best strikers are available. I don’t think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore,” he said as reported by Evening Standard.

Ighalo has joined United on a six-month loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigerian striker is a childhood Manchester United fan, as he revealed in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Since I was kid I always dreamt about Man United. This is reality now. It has been crazy, but I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me. I am happy to work hard with the team, and to finish very well this season,” Ighalo said.

