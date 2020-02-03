There was no chance of Tottenham signing Gareth Bale – Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale remains happy at Real Madrid despite limited playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

There was “no chance” of Gareth Bale joining Tottenham in the January transfer window, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, who does not think his client will ever return to the north London club.

Bale has been a peripheral figure under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks and was not included in the matchday squad for the weekend derby win over Atletico Madrid.

His omission came a day after the transfer window closed with the Welshman still at the Santiago Bernabeu, quashing talk of a move back to Spurs.

Asked if Jose Mourinho’s men were ever an option, Barnett told talkSPORT: “No.

“Gareth still believes there is a future for him at Real Madrid.

“He has two and a half years left on his contract, he has a wife and three children who are very happy and settled. Fortunately, he can pick and choose where he plays.

“And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he’s out of their league, financially. It’s easy for people to say ‘give up the money and play somewhere else’ but it’s not always about money. He’s happy in Madrid and his kids have grown up there, his family are settled.”

On whether a move back to Spurs may be an option in 2022, Barnett added: “I don’t think so, no.

“When his contract is up, he will sit down and decide what he wants to do.”

Bale’s situation continues to create debate with Madrid fans mystified as to why a player for whom the club paid a then-record £85million in 2013 is sidelined at a time when Eden Hazard remains absent through injury.

Barnett added: “A lot has been said by people that don’t know what’s going on. You get articles, comments from people who have no idea what they are talking about.

“I’ve had conversations and we’ve been told that he’s still a very important part of Madrid.

“The only people who know what’s going on are Zinedine Zidane, Gareth and probably the president of Madrid and they’re all very happy with the situation.”

On the criticism Bale gets, Barnett said: “He doesn’t read it, most sports people don’t read the press.

“In Madrid a lot of bad journalism takes place, they’re very biased, they write whatever they like.

“The fans have booed Zidane, they’ve booed [Cristiano] Ronaldo and other great players, but Gareth has given the club a lot. As he doesn’t do press, he doesn’t give a lot of interviews and he’s a quiet person he’s become a sitting target for them.

“The British press [are no better]. Gareth is probably, if not the number one, one of the top two or three players to have come out of Britain.

“Instead of building him up, all they look for is the bad things.”