Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes fans see what Manchester United are trying to do as rebuilding process continues

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted how his squad is still in the rebuilding process while claiming that he has had to ‘tear the house down’ and sell the players who weren’t fully committed to the club’s cause. He even claimed that though the current side is nowhere close to Sir Alex Ferguson’s serial winners, they will reach that point in the next few years.

United are currently seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they are set to face in their next league encounter. The Norwegian tactician believes that he now has the kind of players who fit in the Manchester United mould and the team is only going to improve from here on.

“I’ve been asked to do this job,” Solskjaer said as per Evening Standard. “I think the fans see what we’re trying to do and it had to be done.

“As I’ve said last week, three weeks ago, four weeks ago, five weeks ago – it’s a rebuild. You had to tear the house down and you had to get players out that weren’t here in their minds. We’ve got players here now who will go that extra yard, that culture I want to set, that’s the Man United culture.

“I know we’re not in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the players that we have, they have the right mentality and they’re good personalities. That, for me, is the first tick. You don’t stay here if you don’t give everything to this team.

“Of course, we are a different squad to the championship-winning squad that Sir Alex Ferguson had. You can’t expect this group of players now – they haven’t had that experience of winning and having that, but that will come in the next few years, definitely.

“That’s what we’re working for and that’s why those players are here, because I can see the Man United character in them.”