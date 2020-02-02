Arsenal legend believes Mason Greenwood should replace Martial up top to make Bruno Fernandes more influential

Arsenal legend and currently a pundit, Ian Wright believes playing Mason Greenwood as the striker over Anthony Martial would be beneficial for Manchester United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder made his debut for the Premier League giants just two days after joining the club.

Fernandes was probably United’s best player on the pitch but couldn’t get his side to a win against Wolves. Martial played up top for United with Daniel James and Juan Mata on either flank. Wright is of the opinion that if the 18-year-old is played over Martial as the number nine, Fernandes would be much more influential.

“You look at those stats, I’ve seen the same with Pogba and it looks it might happen the same with him,” Wright said as per Express.

“He needs something in front of him. He needs someone to run onto things. If [United] are going to carry on playing like that he’s going to slip into that ordinary kind of category as well unfortunately. Absolutely [I would play Greenwood]. When you look at how Martial’s played in that game I’d play [Greenwood].”

Whether manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to play with Greenwood up top or continues with Martial, or even use new signing Odion Ighalo in their next match remains to be seen’.