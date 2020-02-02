Giovani Lo Celso relishing positive progress at ‘big club’ Tottenham Hotspur

Giovani Lo Celso has said he now feels completely comfortable at Tottenham following a bumpy introduction to the Premier League.

The Argentina international lost almost two months to a hip injury in the early part of his Spurs career and the manager who brought him in on loan from Real Betis, Mauricio Pochettino, was sacked in November.

Yet suggestions crafty left-footer Lo Celso might not fit under new boss Jose Mourinho have been quashed through a run of four consecutive starts.

Tottenham turned his temporary stay into a permanent, long-term contract on Tuesday, enabling the midfielder to look forward with optimism.

“Right now I’m really enjoying the moment of being at such a big club like Spurs,” Lo Celso told the Guardian.

“In the beginning it wasn’t so easy for me. I was coming to a new league, a new language, a new culture, and then I got injured shortly after arriving. But right now I couldn’t feel better.”

I’m really excited to officialize my contract with @SpursOfficial and truly gratefull to keep on representing this club. Thanks to everyone who makes #THFC possible, and especially to the fans for the support #COYS #2025 ———————— pic.twitter.com/zAI0o2u6jm — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) January 28, 2020

The 23-year-old’s ability to unlock opposition defences became more valuable to Spurs when Christian Eriksen finally completed a long-rumoured move to Inter.

Lo Celso distanced himself from comparisons with the Danish playmaker and instead set his focus on beating Manchester City on Sunday.

“We know that it’s going to be a really difficult match against a team with fantastic players who have been at the top of the game for the last few years,” he said.

“But for us it’s really important to win and to put a good performance out there and take home the three points.

“We’re at a big club. We’ve got high expectations. We go out to win all our matches.

“Now, of course, we are coming up against a big opponent but we know we have all the weapons to hurt them and win the match.”