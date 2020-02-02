Pep Guardiola unworried about Raheem Sterling form amid goalless run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backed Raheem Sterling despite the forward’s dip in form to begin 2020.

Sterling is without a goal in seven games this year, having last netted against Wolves on December 27.

The forward has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season and Guardiola said he was unconcerned about Sterling’s form heading into Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

“Raheem defended incredibly well against [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka in the last game and he had the clearest chances that no other player can create for himself and unfortunately he could not score a goal,” he said.

“But he was there and so I am more than delighted with the performance he made against United.

“A month ago, people were talking about his statistics, the goals, the assists, but I always said that I was not just judging Raheem on those points. It was important, but not the only one.”

Sterling has already made 34 appearances for City this season, having played 51 games for the club in 2018-19.

But Guardiola, whose team are 22 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, played down any suggestions Sterling needed a break.

“Does he need a rest? I don’t think so,” he said.

“He’s a guy who recovers quicker than anyone I have ever seen before – he is incredible and he could play every two days.

“The more he plays the better he feels, but all players feel like that.”