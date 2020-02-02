Bruno Fernandes will be ‘top, top addition’ to tired United side – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded his side are in need of a break but expects Bruno Fernandes to provide a boost to Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes will be a “top, top addition” to a Manchester United side in desperate need of their upcoming two-week break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the new signing’s debut ended in a 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Fernandes, who signed from Sporting CP in a deal that could reach £67.6million (€80m) in value on Thursday, played the full 90 minutes as United were frustrated by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Old Trafford.

The Portugal midfielder had more shots (five), more shots on target (three) and attempted more passes (88) than any other United player in an energetic debut.

However, he could not inspire United to a win that would have moved them within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, with Solskjaer’s men again stumbling in the race for the Champions League places.

Solskjaer, though, was satisfied with what he saw from Fernandes and expects the time off to be beneficial for his players.

He told Sky Sports: “We dominated the game, we had loads of possession. They were giving us problems on the counter-attack and set-plays.

“We played so many games over the last two months – the players are down to the bare bones really, their energy levels are down and they need a break.

“You can see he [Fernandes] is a top player, it’s his first game.

11 – Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 home games against Wolves in all competitions (W9 D2), since losing 0-1 in February 1980 in a top-flight match – they haven’t trailed for a single minute in all those 11 unbeaten games. Impenetrable. #MNUWOL pic.twitter.com/qfENe8f0BP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

“Bruno is one of those players, when he gets ball into feet, he wants players moving in front of him, which we didn’t have, so we moved him further back to get on the ball more.

“He’ll be a top, top addition.”

Nuno, who revealed winger Adama Traore suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first half but continued, was similarly pleased with a result that keeps them level on points with United.

“I think it was a good game, an intense game. I think the first half was good,” he said to Sky Sports.

“There was a second-half spell United dominated and created a lot of problems. We had our moments. I am happy. The boys worked very hard and it was tough.

“I think in the first half our idea was clear to control the middle of the pitch and we had a lot of counter-attacks. It was good but it was a balanced game.”