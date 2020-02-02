Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 talking points from United’s draw against Wolves at Old Trafford

Manchester United missed the chance to move within 4 points of Chelsea, as they played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the match, right here.

1. Bruno goes straight into the mix

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably have hoped for a more relaxed introduction to English football for Bruno Fernandes, but for Nemanja Matic’s red card against Manchester City. For a squad already running thin, there was no option but to throw him into the mix right away. Despite having the most touches of any United player in the first half and their only shot on target, Fernandes’s first 45 minutes were relatively quiet. The second-half was more of the same as he drew two saves from Patricio off long-range strikes but little more – earning himself a yellow card and giving away the ball cheaply on occasions. Clearly needs time to adjust.

2. Traore troubles United once again

Manchester United have played Wolves numerous times since their FA Cup encounter last season and perhaps the only constant in their encounters has been how United struggle to get to grips with Adama Traore. The winger has improved his decision making and delivery dramatically this year and ran the show from the right, delivering delicious balls time after time in the first half. He was much quieter in the second though and had to go off injured midway through, much to United’s relief.

3. Martial missing

Anthony Martial’s tendency to drift in and out of the season is a worrying trend and continued against Wolves. The Frenchman has been a shadow of himself since Rashford’s injury and his lack of movement meant Manchester United had to be content with playing right in front of Wolves’ low block. Got bullied off the ball easily on countless occasions and on the evidence of this game, could learn a thing or two from a certain Romelu Lukaku.

4. Wolves – United’s bogey team?

Out of all their encounters since last year, Manchester United have managed just a single win against Wolverhampton and there is definitely a pattern forming. Both teams like to sit back and hit on the break, meaning it turns into a boxing match between these two sides more often than not. Wolves usually create the better of the chances out of the two – with United rarely breaking them down and supporters are frustrated, for the Red Devils just can’t seem to beat Nuno’s Espirito’s team.

5. Welcome winter break for Ole

January has been a punishing month for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Only a single league win in 30 days has seen them tail off in the top-4 race, with only Chelsea’s equally bad form responsible for still keeping them within arm’s length. Injuries to big players meant they have had to field a half-strength team for games and the noise around the club isn’t very positive either. In the circumstances, a 14-day break is probably the best thing for Solskjaer and his troops, who will be hoping to have their big players back come the end of the break.