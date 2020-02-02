Bruno Fernandes starts for Manchester United against Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasted little time getting Bruno Fernandes into his Manchester United team, the midfielder starting on Saturday

Portugal international Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in an initial £46.5million (€55m) deal earlier this week, concluding a long-running transfer saga.

And the midfielder was immediately handed a starting berth by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, lining up alongside Juan Mata and Daniel James in support of Anthony Martial.

Fernandes was one of two major United signings in the January transfer window, but the loan deal for Odion Ighalo was only completed shortly before Friday’s deadline, ruling him out of the Wolves game.