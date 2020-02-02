Frank Lampard pleased with Willy Caballero as Antonio Rudiger stands tall for Chelsea

Willy Caballero had no chance with either of Leicester City’s goals in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, according to Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard felt Willy Caballero had no chance with either of Leicester City’s goals as Chelsea earned a “well-fought” away point at one of their top-four rivals.

Having started the FA Cup tie at Hull City the previous weekend, goalkeeper Caballero surprisingly kept his place – picked ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga – for the Premier League trip to the King Power Stadium.

Lampard explained prior to kick-off that he had not taken the decision lightly to leave out the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, with Kepa having come in for criticism after the 2-2 home draw with Arsenal last month.

While Caballero conceded twice in his first league outing since May 2019, Lampard felt there was little he could do with either strike, particularly the first as Harvey Barnes’ drive was deflected beyond him.

“I thought his performance was pretty good, he makes a good save and was comfortable with his feet,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“I was right behind the Harvey Barnes goal and it was typical, the deflection and instantly it was in. There was not much he could do with either goal, so I’m pleased.”

2 – Antonio Rüdiger is the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry against Fulham in April 2013; both of his goals that day were also headed. Noggin. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/hACIstv5u4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Antonio Rudiger scored both goals for Chelsea, the defender twice heading home set-piece deliveries from Mason Mount.

Lampard revealed they had been working hard to improve in dead-ball situations and was happy enough with the final outcome, even if they missed out on the opportunity to close the gap to Leicester.

“I think a fair point, on play,” the former England international said in his post-match media conference.

“The first half I think we were the better team. I know they had some good chances, we gifted them a few, but I think our work off the ball and some of it on it was good. To play with that personality.

“But that second half they had the opportunity of course late in the game. I think it evened itself out. I am pleased with a point.”

On Rudiger, Lampard added: “He brings an aggression and a presence in everything that he does, which is good because we have young players in that area as well.

“I was delighted with his two goals, we need to score more from set-pieces, particularly in these games against good opposition where it is tight. I am really pleased with Toni.”