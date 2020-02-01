Reports say Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign Gareth Bale on deadline day

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Madrid in an attempt to lure Gareth Bale back to Tottenham, according to the latest rumours.

How close did Gareth Bale come to reuniting with Tottenham on transfer deadline day?

According to reports, the Premier League club went so far as to send representatives to Spain in an audacious attempt to lure the Wales international back to north London.

But even Jose Mourinho’s backing could not force the deal over the line on Friday.

TOP STORY – SPURS INVESTIGATED AUDACIOUS BALE BID

Tottenham‘s interest in re-signing Bale prompted chairman Daniel Levy to skip across Europe for talks with Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez, according to the Times.

Spurs reportedly believed a “breakthrough” had been made in the hours before the window closed and had “growing confidence” a deal could be agreed.

But, per the Daily Mail, Bale’s reluctance to take a pay cut on his £600,000-per-week wages meant negotiations came unstuck.

The report claims head coach Mourinho was “fully behind” the ultimately fruitless attempt to pull off what would have been a statement of intent.

Tottenham forced to abandon audacious bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club https://t.co/hAhfygEjvu — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 31, 2020

– Tottenham‘s near misses did not end with Bale. Sky Sports say Spurs and Antonio Conte’s Inter attempted to sign Odion Ighalo before the Nigerian striker sealed his last-gasp loan switch to Manchester United.

– Serie A champions Juventus are certain to maintain their interest in United star Paul Pogba and Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, claims CalcioMercato.

– Arsenal made two January additions but boss Mikel Arteta still wants a holding midfielder to arrive before next season, reports The Athletic.

– Crystal Palace called off their deal for Nathan Ferguson after the West Brom defender’s medical revealed a knee issue, according to the Evening Standard.

– MLS expansion side Nashville are set to capture West Ham defender Winston Reid on a six-month loan, reports the New Zealand Herald.