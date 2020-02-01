Ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, City boss Pep Guardiola backed Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, also comparing him to basketball great Michael Jordan.

Guardiola and Mourinho enjoyed a healthy and fierce rivalry while managing Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively earlier in the last decade, and after 2016, it was renewed in Manchester.

And on Sunday, the duo will meet for the first time since Mourinho’s dismissal by Manchester United, after which many had suggested that the Portuguese’s methods are “unfashionable and outdated”.

But Guardiola backed him at his pre-match press conference on Friday by pointing to his record of winning trophies over the course of a 20-year-long managerial career.

“The value of Jose [Mourinho], a manager with all that experience, is not to be judged on one season,” Guardiola said, before adding:

“You look at his career, 15 or 20 years. We get judged for the last game, something we do. But I try to judge my colleagues, not for one season. That gives more value.”

“When you win a lot of titles and then don’t people think it’s not good? In sport, you lose more than you win. Michael Jordan won six NBA titles, they lost more than they win but he was the greatest athlete. You keep going and work hard,” he then explained, before concluding:

“Always I had incredible respect for what he’s had in his career, always. Sometimes a situation happens and it’s part of our job and that’s all.”

