‘Fiery’ Bruno Fernandes similar to Paul Scholes, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likened Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes ahead of the new signing’s expected Manchester United debut.

Fernandes, 25, officially joined United on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Sporting CP on Thursday and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home game against Wolves.

The midfielder could cost his new club up to £67.6million (€80m) and will be expected to add guile and goals in the engine room.

Solskjaer believes the Portugal international possesses the qualities to be a success in the Premier League, including the prickly temperament that helped United great Scholes thrive through two decades at Old Trafford.

“He’s a goalscoring and assisting midfielder, a little bit like Paul Scholes,” the Red Devils boss told reporters.

“He can strike a ball fantastically. He has got such a wonderful technique but he also is going to get assists from set plays and his passes, his range of passes.

“He is a similar type to Scholesy, fiery as well, passionate, hates losing and same number [18] on the back of the shirt.”

Solskjaer said United would give Fernandes time to find his best position and insisted the ex-Sampdoria man could play in the same midfield as Paul Pogba, who recently had the cast removed from his injured ankle.

“We want to try to build towards a team that will challenge for the title and trophies, so we want to keep our best players,” the Norwegian said. “We can play them together.”

However, he warned against making comparisons with another former Old Trafford darling, Fernandes’ compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is unique,” Solskjaer said. “We hope that Bruno will come in here and have a fantastic career at Man United. He has already given the players a boost.

“Just by meeting him they can see what type of human being he is, his personality, but to start comparing him with Cristiano is not fair on the boy.”