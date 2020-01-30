Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United need someone who wants to break their nose to score!

Manchester United are short on striking options and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We need more goals. That’s a definite.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United need “someone who wants to break their nose to score a goal” as the end of the January transfer window draws near.

United were denied a place in the EFL Cup final on Wednesday, with a 1-0 second-leg victory over rivals Manchester City not quite enough to overturn a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was again without top-scorer Marcus Rashford, who is facing a lengthy lay-off due to a stress fracture in his back, leaving Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as his only striking options.

“We need more goalscorers, we need more goals. That’s a definite,” said the United manager.

“I need someone who wants to break their nose to score a goal, or their toe. It doesn’t have to be the nice ones. We know that.”

It’s a shame this victory couldn’t help to reach the final. Great effort from the whole team #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xRQzuAnkt2 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 29, 2020

While United – who sit fifth in the Premier League, six points outside the top four – are running out of time to bring in another forward, Solskjaer is determined to get more goals out of the players already at his disposal.

“I’m challenging them and I need to challenge them more because we can’t just score nice goals,” he added.

“We’re going to get there, no doubt, because these players want to learn. They’ve improved so much.”