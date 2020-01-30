West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target as leaders march on

Liverpool have beaten every team in a single top-flight season for the first time in their history after a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at West Ham.

The Reds completed the full set of top-flight scalps – they have now beaten every team in the division this season – even though Jurgen Klopp’s side were nowhere near their best at London Stadium on Wednesday.

While they dominated possession and frustrated their hosts for long periods, the Reds still allowed Manuel Lanzini chances in either half that a forward with more confidence may well have taken.

Still, all the swagger came from Liverpool, who took the lead when Salah lashed home a penalty in the 35th minute. They then put paid to West Ham’s hopes of a second-half recovery when Oxlade-Chamberlain netted in a one-on-one situation with Lukasz Fabianski.

Manuel Lanzini fired wide with only Alisson to beat after 14 minutes and, though an offside flag was raised against the Argentina international, Liverpool looked momentarily rattled.

The visitors only began to threaten when Andrew Robertson beat Fabianski with a delicate chip, but his effort lacked accuracy and the hosts, working hard to stay on terms, cleared their lines.

However, West Ham’s game plan faltered when Issa Diop was judged to have fouled Divock Origi in the six-yard box and Salah rammed the ensuing penalty into the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Lanzini fluffed another golden chance to score early in the second half and his miss paved the way for Liverpool to double their lead. On a counter-attack from a West Ham corner, Salah’s pass with the outside of his left boot put Oxlade-Chamberlain through on goal and the midfielder applied a cool low finish to beat Fabianski.

Declan Rice powered through the Liverpool defence and stung Alisson’s palms with a fierce drive before Trent Alexander-Arnold inadvertently hit his own post from the rebound.

Salah shook the frame of the West Ham goal at the other end with a sweetly struck first-time shot in the closing stages, but two goals were more than enough for Liverpool to continue their title charge.

What does it mean? Hammers in deep trouble

While Liverpool continue to cruise towards a first title in the Premier League era, defeat leaves West Ham outside the relegation zone by virtue of having a marginally superior goal difference to 18th-placed Bournemouth.

David Moyes has a serious job on his hands to make sure the capital club retain their place in the top tier.

Salah scores one, sets up another

After slamming home an unstoppable penalty, Salah showed he is every bit as adept at subtlety when he bent a beautifully weighted pass into Oxlade-Chamberlain’s path for Liverpool’s second.

Masuaku makes a mess

While Jeremy Ngakia had an impressive debut at right-back, more experienced team-mate Arthur Masuaku put in a nervy performance on the opposite flank, his poor touch too often putting the home team under unnecessary pressure.

– Liverpool have gone 41 Premier League games without defeat (W36 D5) – the third longest such run in English top-flight history behind Arsenal (49) and Nottingham Forest (42).

– The Reds have won 70 points from just 24 games in the Premier League this season – the quickest any English top-flight side has reached this total.

– Jurgen Klopp registered his 150th victory as Liverpool manager in all competitions (W150 D58 L39).

– Against no side has West Ham manager David Moyes lost more Premier League games than versus Liverpool (17 – level with Arsenal).

– Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham United than against any other side (3).

– Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in seven goals in five Premier League games against West Ham (5 goals, 2 assists).

What’s next?

The Liverpool juggernaut rolls back to Anfield on Saturday for the visit of Southampton, while West Ham face a relegation six-pointer at home against Brighton and Hove Albion.