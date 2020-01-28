Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives surprise update on Alexis Sanchez’s possible Manchester United return

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a rather surprising update on Alexis Sanchez’s possible return to Manchester United after his year-long loan at Inter Milan gets over.

The Chile international failed to impress after joining United from Arsenal and was subsequently loaned off to Inter in the 2019 summer transfer window. Many believed that this was the last of Sanchez at the club, however, if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments are anything to go by, the former Barcelona forward is set for a return to the club.

“Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong,” the United manager said when quizzed about their on-loan star as reported by Independent.

The Norwegian tactician opened up on United’s January window plans and whether the club would complete Bruno Fernandes’s signing or not.

“I haven’t got any updates for you on transfers. I think it was a waste [of a question], I gave you the option [of not asking it]. I haven’t got anything to say now, my mind is on the game.

“We’ve got players here we’re working hard to get back and if there is something out there the club is pursuing that and it’s difficult. I can’t remember how many good ones we’ve brought in and good deals in January.

“Henrik [Larsson] was good. Nemanja [Matic] and Patrice [Evra]. I’m talking about it’s hard, very hard. The clubs don’t want to lose their best players,” Solskjaer said.