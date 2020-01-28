Reports: Newcastle takeover talks at ‘advance’ stage

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are reportedly about to have a change in ownership if the reports in England are to be believed. Club’s owner Mike Ashley has repeatedly reiterated his stance publicly that he is open to selling the Magpies after having difficulties in competing with the big clubs in the country’s top division.

As per BBC, the Toon Army’s current hierarchy are in talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for a reported takeover worth of £340 million.

The report suggested that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is keen to invest in the Premier League as he was previously linked with the purchase of Manchester United.

However, the report also stated that the deal is complicated to complete despite the fact that Ashley is looking eager to sell the club which he bought more than 10 years ago.

This is businesswoman and financier Amanda Staveley’s third reported attempt to buy Newcastle after failing in her both previous attempts.

The report also stated the new owners are willing to invest as much as £200 million in the club’s first-team as well as in the academy.

Newcastle are going through a decent season on the domestic front where they are placed on the 14th position of the league table with 30 points, seven-clear of the relegation zone.