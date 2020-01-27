Manchester United 6-0 Tranmere Rovers: 5 talking points from Manchester United’s thrashing of League One side

Manchester United bounced back with a morale-boosting 6-0 win against third division side Tranmere Rovers. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the 5 major talking points from the encounter.

1. Disastrous pitch

It had been mentioned ominously before the match and turned out even worse than expected – the pitch at Tranmere Rovers was a complete disaster. Viewers used to the lush green of the Premier League were in for a shock when confronted with the muddy ground. For a United squad stretched thin by injuries and facing 3 games in 7 days, it was even nervier than usual, especially considering the fact that they fielded an eleven comprising largely of first team stars on a pitch that could have led to serious injuries.

2. Pressure off Ole – for now

There has been a lot of noise around Manchester United since the 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford. A couple of famous ex-players had called for the manager’s head and the amount of pressure a defeat would have put on Solskjaer is hard to fathom. However, the Norwegian and his players turned the script around completely, ensuring the ‘cultural reboot’ and ‘process’ at United remain intact – at least for the time being.

3. Brave Tranmere’s cup run ends

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon had gone especially bold in his pre-match press conference, supposedly as a ploy to heap pressure on United. The state of the his team’s pitch had been highlighted pre-match by the media, to which Mellon retorted with,

“People get confused and think they’ve got to play on a different pitch. We’ll play on the same pitch. What if it’s windy? What if it’s hailstones? “. Had United lost, it would have been another interesting chapter in Rover’s brilliant cup run but safe to say, a 6-0 defeat has brought them crashing back to the ground.

4. Time for United to bring in signings

United’s starting line-up at Tranmere showed how thin their squad has been stretched – it was an almost full-strength team playing against third division strugglers. Their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes continues to stall while Rashford’s injury means they are wafer-thin upfront as well. Solskjaer is doing his best but it’s now time for Ed Woodward to deliver the signings – something that could potentially make or break their season.

5. Under-pressure Lingard shines

If there is one Manchester United player who has faced more criticism than anyone else these past 12 months, it is Jesse Lingard. The attacker has yet to score in the Premier League this season and has been in and out of the first-team. This was exactly the sort of game he needed to up his confidence and shine he did. ‘JLingz’ scored with a curler, linked play up delightfully and was a menace for the Rovers throughout – giving Solskjaer food for thought ahead of another pivotal week in their season.