Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims sly dig at Mourinho & Van Gaal for criticising Manchester United structure

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a sly dig at two of the club’s former managers in Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal by stating that ‘it’s a skill to look yourself in the mirror’. Both Mourinho and Van Gaal have been vocal about how the structure at the club has affected the transfer business poorly in the last few years.

Solskjaer claimed that he believes in the structure of the club and that he has the final say in all the signings the club make. He was indirectly critical of both the aforementioned former United managers, stating that ‘it’s a skill to look yourself in mirror sometimes and not just blame others’.

“It’s a skill to look yourself in mirror sometimes and not just blame others as well. That’s what some of us do, blame others, some of us think we’re better than others.

“For me it’s about understanding. And I believe in the structure that’s been put in behind here, in the time I have been here, with all the resources spent on scouting, recruiting and researching players to make sure we are comfortable when we sign them.

“But they won’t sign a player without me accepting it. It’s down to me to say yes or no when the club finds a target.”

Manchester United owners, the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have been criticised recently by a vast majority of the fans as well for failing to provide Solskjaer with a competitive squad amidst host of injuries.