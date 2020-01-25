His muscles are unbelievable – Jurgen Klopp hails Xherdan Shaqiri physique as Liverpool seek solution to injuries

Xherdan Shaqiri has been plagued by injuries this season and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shares the midfielder’s frustrations.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Xherdan Shaqiri’s “unbelievable” physique and revealed Liverpool are still seeking a solution to the midfielder’s persistent injury problems.

Switzerland international Shaqiri has made just three starts in all competitions for Liverpool this season due to calf and hamstring issues.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a January move to Serie A side Roma and LaLiga club Sevilla, but Klopp last week ruled out the prospect of a mid-season exit.

And the Reds boss is working hard to ensure Shaqiri can still play a big part in the remaining months of the 2019-20 campaign.

“It is not cool, absolutely not cool but maybe there are different reasons,” he said of Shaqiri’s injury record this season.

“He is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable.

“So far it [his injury] was never big but it was always enough to get him out, I can imagine that is frustrating, it is frustrating for him and not good for us.

“We work on that. We don’t want to bring in a situation where it constantly happens, but so far we didn’t find 100 per cent the solution for it, so we have to see.”

Shaqiri is likely to sit out Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Shrewsbury Town as Liverpool continue their quest for a domestic and European treble.

Klopp’s men are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand and into the last 16 of the Champions League, but the German is expecting a difficult test at League One side Shrewsbury this weekend.

“Of course, it is tough – that’s the really good thing about a cup competition,” he said.

“Shrewsbury qualified in a difficult game, having to play twice against Bristol City, and have been looking forward to this game since they qualified, and they knew before that we would be the opponent.

“The lower-league team playing at their home ground is an advantage. Hopefully the pitch will be okay – I have no idea so far about any circumstances.

“That is proper cup and I like that. Is it a test? Yes, maybe, but it is not like I test the players, it is a test in general as you play against a team who fights the fight of their life and we have to show how important the next round is to us.”