Manchester United fined after Liverpool rumpus

The Football Association has sanctioned Manchester United following their players’ behaviour at Anfield.

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players during the 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header, Liverpool thought they had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after.

However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David de Gea prior to Firmino’s strike.

Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United’s players – including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking – gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review.

The FA has now taken action against United after finding them guilty of a breach of rule E20(a).

“Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty,” read a statement.

“The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020.”