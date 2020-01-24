23 down, 15 to go: Liverpool FC continue to march on to the Premier League crown

The 2019/20 Premier League campaign has passed its halfway mark and – as things stand – Liverpool FC will take some stopping as they march on towards the title.

With 23 matches played, the Reds currently boast an impressive 16-point lead at the summit and have a game in hand, having had their trip to West Ham postponed due to their commitments at December’s FIFA Club World Cup – which they duly went on to win.

It isn’t just the size of their advantage at the moment that bodes well for Jürgen Klopp’s charges but also the manner in which they have swept aside all that have stood in their way so far this season.

From the 23 Premier League matches they have already played, Liverpool have racked up an impressive 22 wins and just one draw, Thursday’s 2-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All across the park, there has been no shortage of contributors.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are both into double digits for goals with 11 each, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the second-highest assist maker in the competition with ten and is joined in the top ten by Mane and Andrew Robertson, while Alisson has kept seven clean sheets to sit fifth in that category despite missing nine weeks through injury earlier on in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk remains the Premier League’s most-dominant defender, Roberto Firmino continues to dazzle up front, while Jordan Henderson keeps revelling in the role of captain as he looks to lead his team to a 19th English league title – and their first in the Premier League era.

Undoubtedly, tough tests still remain for the Reds especially towards the end of the season, with matches against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea to come in April and May, while there will also have to juggle their Premier League title charge with commitments in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Nonetheless, given their all-conquering ways this season, Liverpool may just prove unstoppable in their quest to end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

