Reports: Manchester United board takes decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future after Burnley defeat

Manchester United’s season seems to be going from bad to worse as they succumbed to yet another defeat, this time to Burnley at Old Trafford. The loss comes only three days after the Red Devils were handed a 2-0 defeat by arch-rivals Liverpool.

Manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future has been the talk f the town recently with the fanbase split up on the Norwegian as well. While some fans believe Solskjaer is the right individual to take the club forward, another section believes that he should be sacked and Mauricio Pochettino be appointed.

While fans are letting their displeasure with the team’s performance known, the board have now seemingly taken a decision n the United manager’s future. If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, the Manchester United board still believes in Solskjaer and believe he is the right man to take the club forward.

The former United player, however, has made it clear that the team are in dire need of reinforcements with multiple players out because of their respective injuries. And the board now needs to back Solskjaer in the transfer market if they are to see the club get back to where it belongs.